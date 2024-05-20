Mountain Salute Ceremony 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 10th Mountain Division holds a Mountain Salute ceremony to bid farewell to and celebrate the service of Brig. Gen. Matthew Braman and Brig. Gen. Kendall Clarke, the deputy commanding generals of the 10th Mountain Division, May 21, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Braman and Clarke both provided unwavering devotion and leadership to the 10th Mountain Division and its Soldiers, making sure the unit was always ready and capable of thriving in Alpine environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)