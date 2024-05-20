The 10th Mountain Division holds a Mountain Salute ceremony to bid farewell to and celebrate the service of Brig. Gen. Matthew Braman and Brig. Gen. Kendall Clarke, the deputy commanding generals of the 10th Mountain Division, May 21, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Braman and Clarke both provided unwavering devotion and leadership to the 10th Mountain Division and its Soldiers, making sure the unit was always ready and capable of thriving in Alpine environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 15:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924688
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-AO831-1039
|Filename:
|DOD_110328546
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Salute Ceremony 2024, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT