    Mountain Salute Ceremony 2024

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division holds a Mountain Salute ceremony to bid farewell to and celebrate the service of Brig. Gen. Matthew Braman and Brig. Gen. Kendall Clarke, the deputy commanding generals of the 10th Mountain Division, May 21, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Braman and Clarke both provided unwavering devotion and leadership to the 10th Mountain Division and its Soldiers, making sure the unit was always ready and capable of thriving in Alpine environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924688
    VIRIN: 240521-A-AO831-1039
    Filename: DOD_110328546
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    leadership
    service
    FORSCOM
    Army
    Alpine
    10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry)

