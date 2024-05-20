Maj. Gen. Anderson, 10th Mountain Division Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Kendall Clarke, Deputy Commanding General for Operations, West Point Cadets, and Soldiers in-processing to Fort Drum participated in a physical training exercise titled Operation Gothic Serpent at Nash Gym on May 21, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|05.21.2024
|05.22.2024 15:48
|B-Roll
|924686
|240521-A-GW675-7918
|DOD_110328524
|00:02:02
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|0
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Command conducts training with West Point Cadets, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
