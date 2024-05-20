Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Command conducts training with West Point Cadets

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Anderson, 10th Mountain Division Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Kendall Clarke, Deputy Commanding General for Operations, West Point Cadets, and Soldiers in-processing to Fort Drum participated in a physical training exercise titled Operation Gothic Serpent at Nash Gym on May 21, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924686
    VIRIN: 240521-A-GW675-7918
    Filename: DOD_110328524
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Command conducts training with West Point Cadets, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    West Point

