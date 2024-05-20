Combat Soldier honored during Chicago Cubs Military Salute home game

Master Sgt. Robert Maresh, G-3 Mobilization Cell, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, was honored during the Chicago Cubs’ military salute game, May 17, 2024, at Wrigley Field. Maresh served 11 years on active duty and then 17 years with the U.S. Army Reserve, where he continues to serve. He has served on three combat tours and four deployments to Kosovo, along with overseas duty in Bulgaria, Italy, Greece, Germany, and France. Maresh's top awards include The Bronze Star, Combat Action Badge, nine Army Commendation medals, the silver category for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and the German Schutzenschnur Badge for proficiency in rifle and pistol marksmanship.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)
