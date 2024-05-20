Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Soldier honored during Chicago Cubs Military Salute home game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Master Sgt. Robert Maresh, G-3 Mobilization Cell, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, was honored during the Chicago Cubs’ military salute game, May 17, 2024, at Wrigley Field. Maresh served 11 years on active duty and then 17 years with the U.S. Army Reserve, where he continues to serve. He has served on three combat tours and four deployments to Kosovo, along with overseas duty in Bulgaria, Italy, Greece, Germany, and France. Maresh's top awards include The Bronze Star, Combat Action Badge, nine Army Commendation medals, the silver category for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and the German Schutzenschnur Badge for proficiency in rifle and pistol marksmanship.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 17:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924552
    VIRIN: 240517-A-KL464-1001
    Filename: DOD_110325632
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Soldier honored during Chicago Cubs Military Salute home game, by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Chicago Cubs
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    MSG Robert Maresh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT