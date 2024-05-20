Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Remembers Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart at Modern Day Marine 2024

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Video by Moises Rodriguez  

    Deputy Commandant for Information

    The Deputy Commandant for Information and The Commander of Cyber National Mission Force reflected upon the life accomplishments of Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart with a memorial video at the beginning of their Modern Day Marine presentation, April 30, 2024. Lt. Gen. Stewart was born on May 11, 1958, in Kingston, Jamaica, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1971 at the age of 13. He was commissioned in the Marine Corps in 1981 and retired in 2019. He passed away April 28, 2023 in Aldie, Va.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 10:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924455
    VIRIN: 240401-O-LN574-4403
    Filename: DOD_110323935
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: US

    information
    Marines
    DIA
    DCI

