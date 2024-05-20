The Deputy Commandant for Information and The Commander of Cyber National Mission Force reflected upon the life accomplishments of Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart with a memorial video at the beginning of their Modern Day Marine presentation, April 30, 2024. Lt. Gen. Stewart was born on May 11, 1958, in Kingston, Jamaica, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1971 at the age of 13. He was commissioned in the Marine Corps in 1981 and retired in 2019. He passed away April 28, 2023 in Aldie, Va.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 10:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924455
|VIRIN:
|240401-O-LN574-4403
|Filename:
|DOD_110323935
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Remembers Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart at Modern Day Marine 2024, by Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
