2-17 Field Artillery M4 Range

U.S. Army Soldiers of 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division conduct M4 Qualification Range operations as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 24 at Yakima Training Center, Washington, May 9, 2024.
Exercise Tiger Balm 24 is a command post exercise involving the U.S. Army and the Singapore Armed Forces, with the intent to promote and strengthen military cooperation between the two nations. The close partnership between the U.S. Army Pacific and the Singapore Armed Forces continues to be one of professionalism, mutual respect, and trust. This bilateral exercise will continue to strengthen military cooperation through shared experiences and realistic training.
U.S. Army video: Cdt. Devin Serrano-Diaz
#tigerbalm24
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 00:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924397
|VIRIN:
|240509-A-WL506-1791
|Filename:
|DOD_110322910
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
