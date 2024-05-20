Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-17 Field Artillery M4 Range

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Video by Pfc. Devin Serrano-Diaz 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers of 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division conduct M4 Qualification Range operations as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 24 at Yakima Training Center, Washington, May 9, 2024.
    Exercise Tiger Balm 24 is a command post exercise involving the U.S. Army and the Singapore Armed Forces, with the intent to promote and strengthen military cooperation between the two nations. The close partnership between the U.S. Army Pacific and the Singapore Armed Forces continues to be one of professionalism, mutual respect, and trust. This bilateral exercise will continue to strengthen military cooperation through shared experiences and realistic training.
    U.S. Army video: Cdt. Devin Serrano-Diaz
    #tigerbalm24

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 00:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924397
    VIRIN: 240509-A-WL506-1791
    Filename: DOD_110322910
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: YAKIMA, WA, US

