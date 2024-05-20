Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Balm 2024 Medevac Training

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Video by Pfc. Devin Serrano-Diaz 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the U.S. Army’s 22nd Medical Group, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division conduct a Medical Evacuation Training Event, as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 24 at Yakima Training Center, Washington, May 9, 2024.

    Exercise Tiger Balm 24 is a bilateral Theater Security Cooperation Program exercise between the U.S. Army and the Singapore Armed Forces designed to enhance both nations’ capabilities through military cooperation. This year, the FTX encompasses deliberate targeting in artillery and aviation, along with techniques, and procedures, alongside air-ground integration by both the U.S. and Singapore Armed Forces, employing Multi-Domain concepts of operations. Tiger Balm 24 marks the 43rd year of collaborative training between the U.S. Army and the Singapore Armed Forces.

    U.S. Army video: Cdt. Devin Serrano-Diaz
    #tigerbalm24

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 00:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924395
    VIRIN: 240509-A-WL506-3799
    Filename: DOD_110322859
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: YAKIMA, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Balm 2024 Medevac Training, by PFC Devin Serrano-Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

