Tiger Balm 2024 Medevac Training

Members of the U.S. Army’s 22nd Medical Group, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division conduct a Medical Evacuation Training Event, as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 24 at Yakima Training Center, Washington, May 9, 2024.



Exercise Tiger Balm 24 is a bilateral Theater Security Cooperation Program exercise between the U.S. Army and the Singapore Armed Forces designed to enhance both nations’ capabilities through military cooperation. This year, the FTX encompasses deliberate targeting in artillery and aviation, along with techniques, and procedures, alongside air-ground integration by both the U.S. and Singapore Armed Forces, employing Multi-Domain concepts of operations. Tiger Balm 24 marks the 43rd year of collaborative training between the U.S. Army and the Singapore Armed Forces.



U.S. Army video: Cdt. Devin Serrano-Diaz

#tigerbalm24