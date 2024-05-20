JBLE VA Ribbon Cutting

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANGLEY, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Distinguished visitors and senior leaders came together for a ribbon cutting ceremony and a facility tour at the Veterans Affairs clinic at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 20, 2024. The newly established clinic aligns with the forward planning strategies of the Veteran Health Administration and Defense Health Agency, designed to address the needs of the growing veteran population in the region. The remarks were given in order of appearance by Col. Matthew Altmen, 633d Air Base Wing Commander, Rear Admiral Matthew Case, Director of the Defense Health Agency, Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Under Secretary for Health, Department of Veterans Affairs, Dr. Taquisa Simmons, Director of Hampton Veterans Affairs medical center.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924348
    VIRIN: 240520-F-SO714-1001
    Filename: DOD_110322097
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: LANGLEY, VA, US

