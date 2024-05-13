The 157th Air Refueling Wing welcomed community members during the first STEM Open House May 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. 25 national, regional and local leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics brought hands-on experiments, simulators and robots to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 13:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924321
|VIRIN:
|240520-Z-DV347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110321495
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
|Hometown:
|DOVER, NH, US
|Hometown:
|DURHAM, NH, US
|Hometown:
|EPPING, NH, US
|Hometown:
|EXETER, NH, US
|Hometown:
|PORTSMOUTH, NH, US
|Hometown:
|STRATHAM, NH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pease ANGB First STEM Open House, by SSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
