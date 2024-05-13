Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pease ANGB First STEM Open House

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    The 157th Air Refueling Wing welcomed community members during the first STEM Open House May 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. 25 national, regional and local leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics brought hands-on experiments, simulators and robots to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 13:12
    Air National Guard
    STEM
    New Hampshire
    157th Air Refueling Wing

