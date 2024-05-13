Pease ANGB First STEM Open House

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 157th Air Refueling Wing welcomed community members during the first STEM Open House May 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. 25 national, regional and local leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics brought hands-on experiments, simulators and robots to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden)