    Pease hosts first STEM Open House

    NH, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. – The air inside Hangar 253 was filled with the whir of robots and buzzing of drones during the 157th Air Refueling Wing’s first-ever event dedicated to inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders, May 18.

    Approximately 25 local businesses, schools, non-profits, and robotics teams joined with the New Hampshire Air National Guard unit to showcase the many exciting career paths available in STEM fields.

    Capt. Kyle Starkweather, a comptroller with the 157th ARW, spearheaded the event's organization and emphasized that it was all about bringing people together.

    “We are engaging with the local community, especially those youth organizations that specialize in STEM, to give them a place to display the things they're working on and show some of the STEM opportunities within the Air Force and NH Air National Guard,” he said.

    Spark Academy, a local charter school focused on advanced manufacturing, was one of the exhibitors and brought their Boston Dynamics Spot robot. The robo-dog quickly caught the eye of FIRST Robotics Competition Team 166 that was also present and demonstrating their disk-tossing robot. The two groups of high schoolers were soon playing robot fetch.

    Tim Bevis, a student with the FRC Team 166, said the event was important because technology and engineering are fundamental to our future.

    “It's really important to understand the scientific method and core values of engineering at a young age, so when you grow up you can either go into [a STEM] field, or have enough knowledge so you can understand them and understand how technology is changing around the world,” he said.

    Other exhibitors included:
    Civil Air Patrol
    1000 Drones for 1000 Girls
    MIT Beaver Works
    Lonza
    Academy of Model Aeronautics
    Armi Biofab USA
    NASA
    Pfizer
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Pratt and Whitney
    LifeFlight of Maine
    Portsmouth Regional Hospital

    Leaders at the 157th ARW felt the event was a success and look forward to hosting more STEM Days in the coming years.

    To learn more about the 157th Air Refueling Wing and how they leverage STEM concepts to fly, fight, and win every day, visit https://www.157arw.ang.af.mil.

