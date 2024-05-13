Barksdale Air Force Base, La., hosts Stay Alive from Education (SAFE) to present their program, Street Smart, as part of Wing Safety Day May 17, 2024. The Street Smart program invites the audience to see firsthand what firefighters and paramedics experience as they work to save the lives of individuals who have made poor choices when it comes to safe driving. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 11:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924306
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-KW266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110321244
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing Safety Day, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
