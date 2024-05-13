Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wing Safety Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Barksdale Air Force Base, La., hosts Stay Alive from Education (SAFE) to present their program, Street Smart, as part of Wing Safety Day May 17, 2024. The Street Smart program invites the audience to see firsthand what firefighters and paramedics experience as they work to save the lives of individuals who have made poor choices when it comes to safe driving. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 11:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924306
    VIRIN: 240517-F-KW266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110321244
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing Safety Day, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    SAFE
    Barksdale
    Street Smart
    Wing Safety Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT