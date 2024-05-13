video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Barksdale Air Force Base, La., hosts Stay Alive from Education (SAFE) to present their program, Street Smart, as part of Wing Safety Day May 17, 2024. The Street Smart program invites the audience to see firsthand what firefighters and paramedics experience as they work to save the lives of individuals who have made poor choices when it comes to safe driving. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)