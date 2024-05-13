Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACDC B-Roll: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Maritime Domain Awareness Exercise

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.19.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Maritime Reconnaissance Platoon, Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Corps Attack Boat Battalion conduct a combined maritime domain awareness exercise during Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum off the coast of Palawan, Philippines, May 19, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 00:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924241
    VIRIN: 240519-M-HB658-2001
    Filename: DOD_110320055
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: PALAWAN, PH

    ACDC
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    Maritime Domain Awareness
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

