18052024-A-RP020-1001

US Army Staff Sgt. Jared Bargas talks about his role in the US Army band in the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration, Torrance, California, May 18, 2024.The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces' services and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo)