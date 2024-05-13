US Army Staff Sgt. Jared Bargas talks about his role in the US Army band in the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration, Torrance, California, May 18, 2024.The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces' services and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 14:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|924196
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-RP020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110319184
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18052024-A-RP020-1001, by SPC Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
