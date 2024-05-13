Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Theodore Roosevelt PSA: How to Laundry 101

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.19.2024

    Video by Seaman Richard Tinker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    Release Authority:
    Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Anderson, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Public Affairs Officer
    Phone: 619-545-4107
    Email: benjamin.anderson@cvn71.navy.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 06:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 924179
    VIRIN: 240419-N-RH447-1001
    Filename: DOD_110318548
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt PSA: How to Laundry 101, by SN Richard Tinker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    laundry
    carrier
    PACFLT
    CSG-9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT