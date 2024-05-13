Release Authority:
Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Anderson, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
Public Affairs Officer
Phone: 619-545-4107
Email: benjamin.anderson@cvn71.navy.mil
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 06:24
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|924179
|VIRIN:
|240419-N-RH447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110318548
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Theodore Roosevelt PSA: How to Laundry 101, by SN Richard Tinker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT