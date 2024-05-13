PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 19, 2024) U.S. Sailors pay their respects 29 veterans and dependents of the armed forces during a burial at sea ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 19, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Demitrius Williams)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 06:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924176
|VIRIN:
|240328-N-OR809-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110318527
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Theodore Roosevelt Burial at Sea, by PO2 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
