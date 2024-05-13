Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt Burial at Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Demitrius Williams 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 19, 2024) U.S. Sailors pay their respects 29 veterans and dependents of the armed forces during a burial at sea ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 19, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Demitrius Williams)

    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    TR
    PACFLT
    burial-at-sea

