    Between Two Frames: Fun Boss

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Hicks 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 28, 2024) Based on a popular talk show, “Between Two Frames” is a funny mock interview between the host and guest. In this edition, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt’s (CVN 71) “Fun Boss” sits down to talk about his job aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Hicks)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 06:24
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    TR
    PACFLT

