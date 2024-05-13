SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 28, 2024) Based on a popular talk show, “Between Two Frames” is a funny mock interview between the host and guest. In this edition, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt’s (CVN 71) “Fun Boss” sits down to talk about his job aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 06:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924175
|VIRIN:
|240328-N-ES141-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110318526
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Between Two Frames: Fun Boss, by PO3 Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT