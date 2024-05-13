Immediate Response 24 Video Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Immediate Response 24 showcased The British Army, Polish Land Force, and United States Army working together to send thousands of pieces of British, Polish, and American tracked vehicles, such as Polish M1A1 Abrams Tanks and British Warrior Tracked Armoured Vehicle, along with cargo carrying wheeled vehicles across Lake Zły Łęg on the Drawa River using U.S. Army Improved Ribbon Bridge and British M3 Amphibious Rig near Drawsko Pomorski, Poland.



DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (Video and photos contributed by the Polish Land Forces, Capt. Jennifer Messina, Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Stone, Staff Sgt. Fatima Konteh, Sgt. William China, Sgt. Tamie Norris, & Sgt. Rigo Cisneros.)