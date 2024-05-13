2024 Vandenberg SFB Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As Vandenberg SFB paves the way as the Gateway to the Future, our mission, partners, and objectives have honed in to assure access to space, now and in the future. This video entails who Space Launch Delta 30 is and our mission, our partners and their missions, and the Guardians, Airmen and government civilians that make the mission happen. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)