    2024 Vandenberg SFB Mission Video

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    As Vandenberg SFB paves the way as the Gateway to the Future, our mission, partners, and objectives have honed in to assure access to space, now and in the future. This video entails who Space Launch Delta 30 is and our mission, our partners and their missions, and the Guardians, Airmen and government civilians that make the mission happen. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 17:23
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 924161
    VIRIN: 240517-X-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_110318044
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    This work, 2024 Vandenberg SFB Mission Video, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    space
    partners
    mission
    spaceport
    sld30

