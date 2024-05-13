As Vandenberg SFB paves the way as the Gateway to the Future, our mission, partners, and objectives have honed in to assure access to space, now and in the future. This video entails who Space Launch Delta 30 is and our mission, our partners and their missions, and the Guardians, Airmen and government civilians that make the mission happen. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 17:23
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|924161
|VIRIN:
|240517-X-XI961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110318044
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Vandenberg SFB Mission Video, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT