    Wet Gap Crossing B-Roll Immediate Response

    POLAND

    05.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Rigo Cisneros 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Bridge crewmembers with the 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, perform ferry operations as part of Immediate Response 24, Drawsko Combat Training Center in Poland, May 15, 2024.

    DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted an exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate
    Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Rigo Cisneros)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 08:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924132
    VIRIN: 240515-A-TR678-4365
    Filename: DOD_110317293
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: PL

    TAGS

    defender
    strongertogether
    immediateresponse

