405th AFSB APS-2 MRBC Wet-Gap Crossing During DEFENDER 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924129" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Benelux Battalion issued an entire Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 Multi-Role Bridge Company – including boats, bridge bays and ground transporters – to Soldiers from the 36th Engineer Brigade’s 43rd MRBC. See the Soldiers from the 43rd MRBC put the float bridge into action during DEFENDER 24 in Poland. (B-roll video by Sgt. Rigo Cisneros, 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element and produced by 405th AFSB PAO)