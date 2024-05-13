Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB APS-2 MRBC Wet-Gap Crossing During DEFENDER 24

    POLAND

    05.18.2024

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Benelux Battalion issued an entire Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 Multi-Role Bridge Company – including boats, bridge bays and ground transporters – to Soldiers from the 36th Engineer Brigade’s 43rd MRBC. See the Soldiers from the 43rd MRBC put the float bridge into action during DEFENDER 24 in Poland. (B-roll video by Sgt. Rigo Cisneros, 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element and produced by 405th AFSB PAO)

    Location: PL

