The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Benelux Battalion issued an entire Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 Multi-Role Bridge Company – including boats, bridge bays and ground transporters – to Soldiers from the 36th Engineer Brigade’s 43rd MRBC. See the Soldiers from the 43rd MRBC put the float bridge into action during DEFENDER 24 in Poland. (B-roll video by Sgt. Rigo Cisneros, 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element and produced by 405th AFSB PAO)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 06:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|PL
This work, 405th AFSB APS-2 MRBC Wet-Gap Crossing During DEFENDER 24, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
