Know Your Defender Sgt. Javier Tinoso

Meet U.S. Army Sgt. Javier Tinoso. He’s a 91L heavy construction repair Soldier from Dededo, Guam, and a member of the 43d Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade.



This is Tinoso’s first trip outside of the United States.



“My first time overseas and outside the state, it’s a big culture shock as well. It’s good to see new things and meet new people,” said Tinoso.



Tinoso was a part of the crew that off-loaded equipment in Kalundborg, Denmark.



“When I was in Denmark and Poland, I felt like the food was just healthy.”



Tinoso says that his experience working with our Allies has been good.



“It’s awesome how they work and how efficient they can be and getting to see their equipment and what they’ll be working with.”



DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Stone)