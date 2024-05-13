Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know Your Defender Sgt. Calimar Torres

    POLAND

    05.16.2024

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Stone 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Meet U.S. Army Sgt. Calimar Torres, a 12C bridge crewmember and is a member of the 43d Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade stationed at Fort Cavasos, Texas. Torres was born in Orlando, Florida, and he grew up in Puerto Rico.

    “I joined the Army because I come from a military background. I wanted to be a part of some sort of tradition in my family, and it was a good choice” said Torres.

    Torres has served in several countries for the U.S. Army and with several of our Allied and partner nations.

    “In my career, I’ve worked with the Brits, Polish, Romanian, Iraqi, and a couple more.”


    “It’s important to come together to work with our allies to understand their methods and how they understand things and to include how we bring our own understanding into that mission.”

    DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Stone)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 06:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 924125
    VIRIN: 240516-A-XD571-7563
    Filename: DOD_110317136
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: PL

    This work, Know Your Defender Sgt. Calimar Torres, by CSM Adam Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse
    KnowYourDefender

