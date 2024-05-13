Know Your Defender Sgt. Calimar Torres

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet U.S. Army Sgt. Calimar Torres, a 12C bridge crewmember and is a member of the 43d Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade stationed at Fort Cavasos, Texas. Torres was born in Orlando, Florida, and he grew up in Puerto Rico.



“I joined the Army because I come from a military background. I wanted to be a part of some sort of tradition in my family, and it was a good choice” said Torres.



Torres has served in several countries for the U.S. Army and with several of our Allied and partner nations.



“In my career, I’ve worked with the Brits, Polish, Romanian, Iraqi, and a couple more.”





“It’s important to come together to work with our allies to understand their methods and how they understand things and to include how we bring our own understanding into that mission.”



DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Stone)