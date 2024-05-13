Know Your Defender Pfc. Alvaro Nava

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Pfc. Alvaro Nava, a 12C bridge crewmember from Lima, Peru, and is a member of the 43d Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade stationed at Fort Cavasos, Texas.



“I like it [bridge crewmember], I really like it. I like the pressure that we have to do everything on time. Whenever we do this our sergeant major likes us to beat our time. And I also like the teamwork. Without teamwork, we cannot do this.” said Nava.



This is Nava’s first time working in Poland and in an Immediate Response exercise.



“We have crossed a few vehicles from them [British]. It’s good we’re working together. Hopefully the higher-ups can see what we can do and what they can do, and also with the Polish.”



Nava has a wife and children in Lima. He ultimately joined the U.S. Army as the quickest path to citizenship.



“I’m serving the country that is going to be my childrens’ country.”



DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Stone)