Know Your Defender Spc. Colby Lavoie

Meet U.S. Army Spc. Colby Lavoie from Van Buren, Maine and works as a 91B wheeled vehicle mechanic for the 43d Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade located at Fort Cavasos, Texas.



“I think Poland is a big culture change; the weather is beautiful, and it’s nice to see something other than the states.”



Lavoie is responsible for moving and repairing vehicles from NATO Allies that break down near the shoreline in a Wet-Gap Crossing where the bridging company moves equipment from one shoreline to the other.



“I think it’s very important that we’re here and did 25 recoveries the other day, and without us, this [Wet Gap Crossing] wouldn’t happen.” said Lavoie.



DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Stone)