Fort Hunter Liggett Military Spouse Appreciation Bingo

The Fort Hunter Liggett community celebrated Military Spouse Appreciation Day last Friday with a lively Bingo event at the Historic Hacienda. Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter and Lt. Col. Amorris Conley added excitement by calling out numbers, making the game fun and engaging. Military spouses enjoyed playing Bingo, winning prizes, and indulging in a delicious feast provided by the Hacienda staff. The Fort Hunter Liggett MWR team provided music and entertainment, creating a sensational event where everyone had a fantastic time.
|05.10.2024
|05.17.2024 19:37
|Commercials
|924099
|240510-O-LW200-6295
|DOD_110316437
|00:00:36
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|0
|0
