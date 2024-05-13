Fort Hunter Liggett Military Spouse Appreciation Bingo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924099" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Fort Hunter Liggett community celebrated Military Spouse Appreciation Day last Friday with a lively Bingo event at the Historic Hacienda. Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter and Lt. Col. Amorris Conley added excitement by calling out numbers, making the game fun and engaging. Military spouses enjoyed playing Bingo, winning prizes, and indulging in a delicious feast provided by the Hacienda staff. The Fort Hunter Liggett MWR team provided music and entertainment, creating a sensational event where everyone had a fantastic time.