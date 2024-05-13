Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hunter Liggett Military Spouse Appreciation Bingo

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Hunter Liggett community celebrated Military Spouse Appreciation Day last Friday with a lively Bingo event at the Historic Hacienda. Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter and Lt. Col. Amorris Conley added excitement by calling out numbers, making the game fun and engaging. Military spouses enjoyed playing Bingo, winning prizes, and indulging in a delicious feast provided by the Hacienda staff. The Fort Hunter Liggett MWR team provided music and entertainment, creating a sensational event where everyone had a fantastic time.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 19:37
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 924099
    VIRIN: 240510-O-LW200-6295
    Filename: DOD_110316437
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US

    This work, Fort Hunter Liggett Military Spouse Appreciation Bingo, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FortHunterLiggett #USArmyReserve #MilitarySpouseAppreciation #FHLMWR

