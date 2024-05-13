Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drugs & Alcohol Don't Mix

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARTHAGE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Ashley Webster 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Hunter Humphrey reminds everyone that drugs and alcohol don’t mix when operating a boat or recreating in the water at a Corps lake. Drugs and alcohol impair judgment, a dangerous combination with any water activities. (USACE Video by Ashley Webster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 17:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 924092
    VIRIN: 240517-A-DK667-1004
    Filename: DOD_110316136
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CARTHAGE, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drugs & Alcohol Don't Mix, by Ashley Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alcohol
    Drugs
    USACE
    Boating
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT