Drugs & Alcohol Don't Mix

In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Hunter Humphrey reminds everyone that drugs and alcohol don’t mix when operating a boat or recreating in the water at a Corps lake. Drugs and alcohol impair judgment, a dangerous combination with any water activities. (USACE Video by Ashley Webster)
|05.17.2024
|05.17.2024 17:19
|PSA
|924092
|240517-A-DK667-1004
|DOD_110316136
|00:01:03
|CARTHAGE, TN, US
|0
|0
