Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swimming Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DEFEATED, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Ashley Webster 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Gabby Fontaine stresses the importance of swimming safely. If not a confident swimmer, invest in swimming lessons to have confidence. Wear a life jacket and stay safe. (USACE Video by Ashley Webster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 16:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 924086
    VIRIN: 240517-A-DK667-1002
    Filename: DOD_110315935
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: DEFEATED, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swimming Safety, by Ashley Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Swimming
    Life Jackets
    Water Safety
    Corps Lakes
    Please Wear It

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT