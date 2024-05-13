Swimming Safety

In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Gabby Fontaine stresses the importance of swimming safely. If not a confident swimmer, invest in swimming lessons to have confidence. Wear a life jacket and stay safe. (USACE Video by Ashley Webster)
Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 16:16
Category:
|PSA
Location:
|DEFEATED, TN, US
