In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Gabby Fontaine asks boaters and swimmers to wear life jackets when recreating at Corps lakes. When swimming at a Corps-operated designated swimming beach, she encourages anyone that needs a life jacket to borrow one from a Life Jacket Loaner Station. Life Jackets are your best defense against mishaps. (USACE Video by Ashley Webster)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 15:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|924080
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-DK667-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110315859
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|DEFEATED, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Please Wear It, by Ashley Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
