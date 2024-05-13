Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Please Wear It

    DEFEATED, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Ashley Webster 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Gabby Fontaine asks boaters and swimmers to wear life jackets when recreating at Corps lakes. When swimming at a Corps-operated designated swimming beach, she encourages anyone that needs a life jacket to borrow one from a Life Jacket Loaner Station. Life Jackets are your best defense against mishaps. (USACE Video by Ashley Webster)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 15:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 924080
    VIRIN: 240517-A-DK667-1001
    Filename: DOD_110315859
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: DEFEATED, TN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Please Wear It, by Ashley Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Life Jackets
    Boating
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety
    Corps Lakes
    Please Wear It

