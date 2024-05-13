Please Wear It

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Gabby Fontaine asks boaters and swimmers to wear life jackets when recreating at Corps lakes. When swimming at a Corps-operated designated swimming beach, she encourages anyone that needs a life jacket to borrow one from a Life Jacket Loaner Station. Life Jackets are your best defense against mishaps. (USACE Video by Ashley Webster)