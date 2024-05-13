Firefighters master shipboard training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Base Langley-Eustis hosts the 32nd Marine Fire Symposium at JBLE, Virginia, May, 10, 2024. The symposium provided training for land-based firefighters to combat fires on ships and educated them on the geographical and operational differences between land and water. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)