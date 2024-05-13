Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighters master shipboard training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis hosts the 32nd Marine Fire Symposium at JBLE, Virginia, May, 10, 2024. The symposium provided training for land-based firefighters to combat fires on ships and educated them on the geographical and operational differences between land and water. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 15:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924077
    VIRIN: 240517-F-XD903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110315832
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters master shipboard training, by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Langley Air Force Base
    Fort Eustis
    firefighters
    DoD employees
    JBLE
    32nd Marine Fire Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT