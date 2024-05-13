Joint Base Langley-Eustis hosts the 32nd Marine Fire Symposium at JBLE, Virginia, May, 10, 2024. The symposium provided training for land-based firefighters to combat fires on ships and educated them on the geographical and operational differences between land and water. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 15:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924077
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-XD903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110315832
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters master shipboard training, by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
