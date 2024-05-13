In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Jake Craig explains the importance of staying on course by knowing how to navigate by understanding navigation buoys, which serve as road signs while boating on a waterway. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 15:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|924071
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-EO110-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110315821
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|DEFEATED, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Know How to Navigate, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT