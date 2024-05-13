Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFEATED, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Jake Craig explains the importance of staying on course by knowing how to navigate by understanding navigation buoys, which serve as road signs while boating on a waterway. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 15:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 924071
    VIRIN: 240517-A-EO110-1006
    Filename: DOD_110315821
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: DEFEATED, TN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know How to Navigate, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Boating
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety
    Navigation Aids

