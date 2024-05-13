Know How to Navigate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Jake Craig explains the importance of staying on course by knowing how to navigate by understanding navigation buoys, which serve as road signs while boating on a waterway. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)