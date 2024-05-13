In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Hunter Humphrey highlights how boat operators can attend to their personal watercraft safety. Gearing up for summer involves wearing a properly-fitted life jacket, being familiar with the owner’s manual for your boat, and maintaining a safe distance from other vessels, swimmers, and fixed objects on the lake. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 14:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|924062
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-EO110-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110315754
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|DEFEATED, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Personal Watercraft Safety, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT