    Personal Watercraft Safety

    DEFEATED, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Hunter Humphrey highlights how boat operators can attend to their personal watercraft safety. Gearing up for summer involves wearing a properly-fitted life jacket, being familiar with the owner’s manual for your boat, and maintaining a safe distance from other vessels, swimmers, and fixed objects on the lake. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 924062
    VIRIN: 240517-A-EO110-1005
    Filename: DOD_110315754
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: DEFEATED, TN, US

    USACE
    Life Jackets
    Boating
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety
    Please Wear It

