In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Hunter Humphrey highlights how boat operators can attend to their personal watercraft safety. Gearing up for summer involves wearing a properly-fitted life jacket, being familiar with the owner’s manual for your boat, and maintaining a safe distance from other vessels, swimmers, and fixed objects on the lake. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)