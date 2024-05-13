Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boat Ramp Etiquette

    DEFEATED, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Jake Craig encourages boaters to practice boat ramp etiquette when putting in their vessels at boat ramps on the shorelines of Corps lakes. Remember to have your boat prepped and loaded before backing down the boat ramp and be courteous of others in the area. Safe boating starts with you. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:25
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:00:56
    USACE
    Boating
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety
    Corps Lakes
    Boat Ramp Etiquette

