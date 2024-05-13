video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Jake Craig encourages boaters to practice boat ramp etiquette when putting in their vessels at boat ramps on the shorelines of Corps lakes. Remember to have your boat prepped and loaded before backing down the boat ramp and be courteous of others in the area. Safe boating starts with you. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)