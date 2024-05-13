In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Jake Craig encourages boaters to practice boat ramp etiquette when putting in their vessels at boat ramps on the shorelines of Corps lakes. Remember to have your boat prepped and loaded before backing down the boat ramp and be courteous of others in the area. Safe boating starts with you. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 14:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|924058
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-EO110-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110315684
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|DEFEATED, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boat Ramp Etiquette, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT