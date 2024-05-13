: In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers Emily Scoggins and Tanner Rich explain that it is important to avoid taking risks when recreating and boating at Corps lakes. Stay aware of others on the lake, be protective of family and friends, and always operate a boat at an appropriate speed to arrive alive. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|05.17.2024
|05.17.2024 13:26
|PSA
|924039
|240517-A-EO110-1002
|DOD_110315464
|00:01:28
|JAMESTOWN, KY, US
|0
|0
