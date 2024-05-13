Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Avoid Taking Risks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAMESTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    : In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers Emily Scoggins and Tanner Rich explain that it is important to avoid taking risks when recreating and boating at Corps lakes. Stay aware of others on the lake, be protective of family and friends, and always operate a boat at an appropriate speed to arrive alive. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 13:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 924039
    VIRIN: 240517-A-EO110-1002
    Filename: DOD_110315464
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: JAMESTOWN, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Avoid Taking Risks, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Recreation
    Risk
    Boating
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT