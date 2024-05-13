Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander says Make Boating Safety a Priority

    JAMESTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    In this public service announcement, Lt. Col. Robert Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, encourages boat operators and visitors recreating at Corps lakes to play it safe and make water safety a priority. Some key points include wearing life jackets, being watchful of others out on the water, staying sober operating a boat or jet ski, and taking a boater’s safety course. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    Location: JAMESTOWN, KY, US

    USACE
    PSA
    Public Service Announcement
    Boating
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety

