Commander says Make Boating Safety a Priority

In this public service announcement, Lt. Col. Robert Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, encourages boat operators and visitors recreating at Corps lakes to play it safe and make water safety a priority. Some key points include wearing life jackets, being watchful of others out on the water, staying sober operating a boat or jet ski, and taking a boater’s safety course. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 12:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|924031
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-EO110-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110315316
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|JAMESTOWN, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
