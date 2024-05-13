Commander says Make Boating Safety a Priority

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this public service announcement, Lt. Col. Robert Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, encourages boat operators and visitors recreating at Corps lakes to play it safe and make water safety a priority. Some key points include wearing life jackets, being watchful of others out on the water, staying sober operating a boat or jet ski, and taking a boater’s safety course. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)