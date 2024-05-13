Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    May 2024 Wing Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing

    Brig. Gen Matthew Brancato, Commander of the 127th Wing, delivers his May 2024 Drill message to #TeamSelfridge

    #MichiganNationalGuard
    #AirNationalGuard

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 12:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924020
    VIRIN: 240517-F-JK012-4671
    Filename: DOD_110315209
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 2024 Wing Update, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    AlwaysReady
    ReadyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT