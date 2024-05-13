ACDC: CMP Range B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 1st Marine Brigade conduct live-fire combat marksmanship program training during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 02:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923928
|VIRIN:
|240515-M-PO052-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110313817
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|BARIRA, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
