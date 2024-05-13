Sacramento Weir Widening Project - Spring 2024 (B-roll)

Aerial video shows ongoing construction of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project along the west bank of the Sacramento River in Yolo County, California, April 10, 2024. The footage shows foundation work on the new passive weir and vehicle bridge, levee setback, road realignments, and the fish passage structure.
00:00 Flying south over a rig driving foundation piles for the new weir and vehicle bridge, ending at the fish passage work
00:51 Looking west towards (left) fish passage and (right) new weir and vehicle bridge
01:28 Panning from existing weir and Old River Road to new weir construction
01:42 Existing weir and Old River Road
02:08 Flying east towards the existing weir and the Sacramento River
02:14 Fish passage structure foundation work
03:50 Looking east across the new Sacramento Bypass, partial degrade of temporary bypass levee, and new weir in the far distance
04:17 Flying east across north levee setback towards the left north abutment wingwall construction
04:39 North abutment wingwall construction
05:14 North levee setback embankment construction
Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/
(Aerial imagery captured by Casey Young and Steven Pinney remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)
|04.10.2024
|05.16.2024 21:47
|B-Roll
|923910
|240410-A-A1419-2001
|DOD_110313541
|00:06:30
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|0
|0
Army Corps of Engineers
