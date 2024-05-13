Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sacramento Weir Widening Project - Spring 2024 (B-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Aerial video shows ongoing construction of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project along the west bank of the Sacramento River in Yolo County, California, April 10, 2024. The footage shows foundation work on the new passive weir and vehicle bridge, levee setback, road realignments, and the fish passage structure.

    00:00 Flying south over a rig driving foundation piles for the new weir and vehicle bridge, ending at the fish passage work
    00:51 Looking west towards (left) fish passage and (right) new weir and vehicle bridge
    01:28 Panning from existing weir and Old River Road to new weir construction
    01:42 Existing weir and Old River Road
    02:08 Flying east towards the existing weir and the Sacramento River
    02:14 Fish passage structure foundation work
    03:50 Looking east across the new Sacramento Bypass, partial degrade of temporary bypass levee, and new weir in the far distance
    04:17 Flying east across north levee setback towards the left north abutment wingwall construction
    04:39 North abutment wingwall construction
    05:14 North levee setback embankment construction

    Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/

    (Aerial imagery captured by Casey Young and Steven Pinney remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 21:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923910
    VIRIN: 240410-A-A1419-2001
    Filename: DOD_110313541
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sacramento Weir Widening Project - Spring 2024 (B-roll), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Sacramento
    UAS
    levees
    Flood Risk
    American River Common Features
    Sacramento Weir

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT