Sacramento Weir Widening Project - Spring 2024 (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923910" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aerial video shows ongoing construction of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project along the west bank of the Sacramento River in Yolo County, California, April 10, 2024. The footage shows foundation work on the new passive weir and vehicle bridge, levee setback, road realignments, and the fish passage structure.



00:00 Flying south over a rig driving foundation piles for the new weir and vehicle bridge, ending at the fish passage work

00:51 Looking west towards (left) fish passage and (right) new weir and vehicle bridge

01:28 Panning from existing weir and Old River Road to new weir construction

01:42 Existing weir and Old River Road

02:08 Flying east towards the existing weir and the Sacramento River

02:14 Fish passage structure foundation work

03:50 Looking east across the new Sacramento Bypass, partial degrade of temporary bypass levee, and new weir in the far distance

04:17 Flying east across north levee setback towards the left north abutment wingwall construction

04:39 North abutment wingwall construction

05:14 North levee setback embankment construction



Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/



(Aerial imagery captured by Casey Young and Steven Pinney remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)