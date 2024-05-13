Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACDC: TCCC SMEE B-Roll

    BARIRA, PHILIPPINES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Shock Trauma Section, 1st Medical Battalion give a period of instruction for Tactical Combat Casualty Care to Philippine Marines with 1st Marine Brigade, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 14, 2024. TCCC teaches non-medical personnel the medical skills necessary to ensure lifesaving treatment can be rendered in the absence of a corpsman and improve the survivability of those wounded or injured in combat. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippines marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 02:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923906
    VIRIN: 240514-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_110313458
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: BARIRA, PH

    TAGS

    Joint Force
    TCCC
    ACDC
    13th MEU
    FriendsPartnersAllies

