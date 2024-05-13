ACDC: TCCC SMEE B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors with Shock Trauma Section, 1st Medical Battalion give a period of instruction for Tactical Combat Casualty Care to Philippine Marines with 1st Marine Brigade, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 14, 2024. TCCC teaches non-medical personnel the medical skills necessary to ensure lifesaving treatment can be rendered in the absence of a corpsman and improve the survivability of those wounded or injured in combat. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippines marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)