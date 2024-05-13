Sacramento Weir Widening Project: Progress Update Spring 2024

Explore the latest advancements on the Sacramento Weir Widening Project, a major initiative by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and California water agencies to enhance flood management and environmental restoration. Major project features are taking shape including the new passive weir, levee setback, road realignments, and the fish passage structure.
https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/
(Sacramento Weir flood gates video footage courtesy CalOES, Salmon video footage courtesy DVIDS, Narration licensed with OpenAI)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 17:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923882
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-AN535-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110313004
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT