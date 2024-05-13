Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sacramento Weir Widening Project: Progress Update Spring 2024

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Explore the latest advancements on the Sacramento Weir Widening Project, a major initiative by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and California water agencies to enhance flood management and environmental restoration. Major project features are taking shape including the new passive weir, levee setback, road realignments, and the fish passage structure.

    https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/

    (Sacramento Weir flood gates video footage courtesy CalOES, Salmon video footage courtesy DVIDS, Narration licensed with OpenAI)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 17:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923882
    VIRIN: 240515-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_110313004
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US

