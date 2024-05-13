Sacramento Weir Widening Project: Progress Update Spring 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Explore the latest advancements on the Sacramento Weir Widening Project, a major initiative by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and California water agencies to enhance flood management and environmental restoration. Major project features are taking shape including the new passive weir, levee setback, road realignments, and the fish passage structure.



https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/



(Sacramento Weir flood gates video footage courtesy CalOES, Salmon video footage courtesy DVIDS, Narration licensed with OpenAI)