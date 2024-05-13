Infrastructure Week: Bridge Safety Program Training

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted hands-on training at the historic Pedestrian Bridge in Jenks, Oklahoma, May 3. Engineers must complete bridge inspection refresher training every five years for recertification. The historic Jenks Pedestrian Bridge, which crosses the Arkansas River, opened for vehicle traffic in 1948 and consists of 19 state-standard pony truss spans. The bridge was bypassed and converted for pedestrian use after the opening of the E 96th Street Bridge.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 13:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923837
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-PO406-9819
|Filename:
|DOD_110312118
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Army Corps of Engineers
