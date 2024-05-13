Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infrastructure Week: Bridge Safety Program Training

    OK, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted hands-on training at the historic Pedestrian Bridge in Jenks, Oklahoma, May 3. Engineers must complete bridge inspection refresher training every five years for recertification. The historic Jenks Pedestrian Bridge, which crosses the Arkansas River, opened for vehicle traffic in 1948 and consists of 19 state-standard pony truss spans. The bridge was bypassed and converted for pedestrian use after the opening of the E 96th Street Bridge.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 13:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923837
    VIRIN: 240516-A-PO406-9819
    Filename: DOD_110312118
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: OK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infrastructure Week: Bridge Safety Program Training, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

