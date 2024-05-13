Infrastructure Week: Bridge Safety Program Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923837" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted hands-on training at the historic Pedestrian Bridge in Jenks, Oklahoma, May 3. Engineers must complete bridge inspection refresher training every five years for recertification. The historic Jenks Pedestrian Bridge, which crosses the Arkansas River, opened for vehicle traffic in 1948 and consists of 19 state-standard pony truss spans. The bridge was bypassed and converted for pedestrian use after the opening of the E 96th Street Bridge.