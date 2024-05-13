Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior 2024

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Jason Carr 

    107th Attack Wing

    Soldiers compete in the 15 mile run portion of Best Warrior 2024 at Goat Island, Niagara Falls State Park, May 15 2024. New York National Guard footage by 1st Lt Jason Carr.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 10:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923818
    VIRIN: 241505-Z-HI792-2001
    Filename: DOD_110311602
    Length: 00:07:57
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US

    Best Warrior
    Niagara Falls
    NYNG
    Best Warrior 2024

