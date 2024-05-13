Soldiers compete in the 15 mile run portion of Best Warrior 2024 at Goat Island, Niagara Falls State Park, May 15 2024. New York National Guard footage by 1st Lt Jason Carr.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 10:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923818
|VIRIN:
|241505-Z-HI792-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110311602
|Length:
|00:07:57
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Best Warrior 2024, by 1st Lt. Jason Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT