In Bucharest, Romania, the Alabama Air National Guard and the Romanian Air Force are participating in a joint training mission through the State Partnership Program. This training is critical to maintaining unassailable air superiority alongside our NATO allies.
Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham, Ala., are conducting multiple mid-air refueling missions with the Romanian Air Force to increase joint operational capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 09:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923806
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-AB787-1749
|Filename:
|DOD_110311327
|Length:
|00:06:55
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 117th Air Refueling Wing refuels Romanian F-16s in the skies over Bucharest, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
