    B-Roll: 117th Air Refueling Wing refuels Romanian F-16s in the skies over Bucharest

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    05.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    In Bucharest, Romania, the Alabama Air National Guard and the Romanian Air Force are participating in a joint training mission through the State Partnership Program. This training is critical to maintaining unassailable air superiority alongside our NATO allies.

    Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham, Ala., are conducting multiple mid-air refueling missions with the Romanian Air Force to increase joint operational capabilities.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 09:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923806
    VIRIN: 240515-A-AB787-1749
    Filename: DOD_110311327
    Length: 00:06:55
    Location: BUCHAREST, RO

    TAGS

    Romania
    Air National Guard
    Alabama National Guard
    Air Force
    GuardItAL
    GuardHard

