B-Roll: 117th Air Refueling Wing refuels Romanian F-16s in the skies over Bucharest

In Bucharest, Romania, the Alabama Air National Guard and the Romanian Air Force are participating in a joint training mission through the State Partnership Program. This training is critical to maintaining unassailable air superiority alongside our NATO allies.



Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham, Ala., are conducting multiple mid-air refueling missions with the Romanian Air Force to increase joint operational capabilities.