    Spanish, Nigerian Navy participate in exercise Obangame Express 2024

    GULF OF GUINEA

    05.15.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    240515-N-NO901-2004 GULF OF GUINEA (May 15, 2024) The Spanish Navy offshore vessel Furor (P-46) participates in a zonal arms and drugs trafficking scenario with the Nigerian Navy in support of exercise Obangame Express 2024, May 15, 2024. During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. (Photo courtesy of Spanish Navy)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    GULF OF GUINEA

    NAVAF
    maritime security
    Nigerian Navy
    Spanish Navy
    Obangame Express
    OE 24

