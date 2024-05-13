Spanish, Nigerian Navy participate in exercise Obangame Express 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240515-N-NO901-2004 GULF OF GUINEA (May 15, 2024) The Spanish Navy offshore vessel Furor (P-46) participates in a zonal arms and drugs trafficking scenario with the Nigerian Navy in support of exercise Obangame Express 2024, May 15, 2024. During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. (Photo courtesy of Spanish Navy)