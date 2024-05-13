Sustaining the Battleforce

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923782" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 510th Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, provided Base Operational Support and Integration operations, enabling the reception, staging and integration of DEFENDER 24 participant units and equipment in support of Exercise Immediate Response 24 in the Czech Republic, May 4 to 17, 2024. 510th RSG Soldiers including U.S. Army Reserve Pvt. 1st Class Nyah McNeal, a unit supply specialist, U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Kristofer Hellstrom, a communications noncommissioned officer, and U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 3 Emily Dooly discuss the unit’s motto and how it relates to the unit’s support of the mission and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Hoffman, the commander of the 3-116th Infantry Regiment, Virginia National Guard, discusses the importance of the 510th’s role and the total Army concept in this 2:45 feature video story.



DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.



The 7th Mission Support Command, America’s Army Reserve in Europe, provides ready, capable units of action, to support U.S. Army Europe – Africa missions across the globe. For more stories and information on the 7th Mission Support Command, connect on Facebook @7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn).