Soldiers assigned to TF St. Lo participate in a culminating training event (CTE) as part of Immediate Response 24 in Libava, Czechia May 14, 2024. During the exercise, Soldiers had to engage with opposing forces (OPFOR) who were attempting to breach the engagement area for follow-on forces.
DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brandin Walker)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 04:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923778
|VIRIN:
|240514-A-ES413-2790
|Filename:
|DOD_110310916
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|CZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Culminating Training Event (CTE) Immediate Response in Czechia, by MAJ Brandin Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT