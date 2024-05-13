Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of Obangame: Commodore Solomon Asiedu-Larbi

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIBREVILLE, GABON

    05.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Commodore Solomon Asiedu-Larbi, Ghana, talks about the importance of Obangame Express 2024 May 14, 2024, at Libreville, Gabon, Africa. During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 03:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 923772
    VIRIN: 240514-F-HJ874-3352
    Filename: DOD_110310841
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: LIBREVILLE, GA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Obangame: Commodore Solomon Asiedu-Larbi, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OE 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT