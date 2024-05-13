Faces of Obangame: Commodore Solomon Asiedu-Larbi

Commodore Solomon Asiedu-Larbi, Ghana, talks about the importance of Obangame Express 2024 May 14, 2024, at Libreville, Gabon, Africa. During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 03:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|923772
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-HJ874-3352
|Filename:
|DOD_110310841
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|LIBREVILLE, GA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
