When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers, Darrell Amos Moses (open caption)

“When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers,” is a video series highlighting DLA team members who embrace the idea of "Warfighter Always" and who provide logistics support whenever and wherever it is needed. Watch how DARRELL AMOS MOSES, DLA Customer Support Representative, DLA Logistics Operations goes above and beyond to support the Warfighter. To learn more about DLA visit www.dla.mil
Date: 05.15.2024
|05.15.2024 21:37
|Video Productions
|923727
|240515-D-LU733-9312
|505883-B
|DOD_110310316
|00:00:59
|US
|0
|0
