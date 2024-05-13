Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers, Royal Cline

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    “When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers,” is a video series highlighting DLA team members who embrace the idea of "Warfighter Always" and who provide logistics support whenever and wherever it is needed. ROYAL CLINE, DLA Customer Support Representative, DLA Land and Maritime, is not only a veteran, he's dedicated to providing the Navy with the best logistics support possible. To learn more about DLA visit www.dla.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 21:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923725
    VIRIN: 240515-D-LU733-1048
    PIN: 505883-A
    Filename: DOD_110310314
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers, Royal Cline, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WhentheNationCalls

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT