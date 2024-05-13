The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team releases new 50th anniversary paint scheme

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team unveiled a 50th anniversary paint scheme honoring the original aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 15 2024. The red, white and blue paint scheme was the original livery worn by the YF-16 prototype first flown in 1974. In 2024, the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team will represent Air Combat Command and the Air Force at 25 shows in four countries, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)