The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team unveiled a 50th anniversary paint scheme honoring the original aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 15 2024. The red, white and blue paint scheme was the original livery worn by the YF-16 prototype first flown in 1974. In 2024, the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team will represent Air Combat Command and the Air Force at 25 shows in four countries, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 18:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923707
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-AM378-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110310057
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team releases new 50th anniversary paint scheme, by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
