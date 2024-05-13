Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team releases new 50th anniversary paint scheme

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team unveiled a 50th anniversary paint scheme honoring the original aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 15 2024. The red, white and blue paint scheme was the original livery worn by the YF-16 prototype first flown in 1974. In 2024, the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team will represent Air Combat Command and the Air Force at 25 shows in four countries, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 18:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923707
    VIRIN: 250515-F-AM378-1001
    Filename: DOD_110310057
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team releases new 50th anniversary paint scheme, by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air combat command
    demo team
    viper demo team
    f-16 viper demonstration team

