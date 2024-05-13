NAVAL BASE CORONADO (May 15, 2024) Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Crafts (GARC), from Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron 3 (USVRON 3), operate near Naval Amphibious Base Coronado May 15, 2024. The mission of USVRON 3 is to deliver the most formidable, unmanned platforms in the maritime domain. The 16-foot GARCs, built by Maritime Applied Physics Corporation, enable research, testing, and operations that will allow integration throught the surface, expeditionary, and joint maritme forces. (U.S. Navy video by Alex Millar)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 19:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923702
|VIRIN:
|240515-N-SB299-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110309988
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, GARCs Operate Near Coronado Ahead of USVRON 3 Establishment, by Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT