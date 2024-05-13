Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GARCs Operate Near Coronado Ahead of USVRON 3 Establishment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE CORONADO (May 15, 2024) Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Crafts (GARC), from Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron 3 (USVRON 3), operate near Naval Amphibious Base Coronado May 15, 2024. The mission of USVRON 3 is to deliver the most formidable, unmanned platforms in the maritime domain. The 16-foot GARCs, built by Maritime Applied Physics Corporation, enable research, testing, and operations that will allow integration throught the surface, expeditionary, and joint maritme forces. (U.S. Navy video by Alex Millar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923702
    VIRIN: 240515-N-SB299-1001
    Filename: DOD_110309988
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GARCs Operate Near Coronado Ahead of USVRON 3 Establishment, by Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT