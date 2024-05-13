Meet Sgt. Jasmine Frank at Immediate Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923540" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Meet Sgt. Jasmine Frank a human resource specialist with 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard. Croft Libava, Czechia in support of Immediate Response 24, May 10, 2024.



This is Frank’s first time attending Defender Europe.



“I think this experience in Czechia is amazing for our Soldiers, both those who are tenured and new soldiers as well, because again it shows we are united. You can be there to support your allies and you are part of a greater mission.



DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Reed)